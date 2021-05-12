ERI Offers New, Live Webinar "COVID-19 Long-Haulers: Potential Long-Term Physical Problems"

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI), a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and therapeutic practitioners, will offer the essential live webinar "COVID-19 Long-Haulers: Potential Long-Term Physical Problems," taught by world-renowned speaker Dr. Mary Massery. Participants will learn how to treat medically stable patients with Chronic COVID Syndrome (CCS), also known as "long-haulers," by utilizing multi-system approaches, a contextual model of postural control, and treatments focused on core stability and breathing mechanics. The live 2.5-hour live webinar will be offered on June 15, 2021, as well as July 28, 2021. Participants can register on ERI's website at: COVID-19 Long-Haulers: Potential Long-Term Physical Problems - Live Webinar - One Session - Education Resources (educationresourcesinc.com) .

With the rising population of COVID-19 long haulers, ERI recognizes the need to offer therapists thoughtful, solution-based courses that address the challenges patients are facing with debilitating disease.

"Rehabilitation therapists are vital to the recovery of patients suffering with Chronic COVID Syndrome (CCS)," said Carol Loria, Vice President of Education Resources, Inc. "ERI is pleased to join forces with Dr. Mary Massery to arm therapists with evidence-based, real-life solutions to help long-haulers return to a productive and independent life."

Dr. Massery is a highly regarded therapist and educator who has received national awards from the APTA, including its highest clinical award, The Florence Kendall Practice Award, honoring "one's outstanding and enduring contributions to the practice of physical therapy." Her continuing education courses are extremely popular and provide essential information for therapists. Therapists are encouraged to register early for one of the two live webinars as space is limited. More information including course outline and information on continuing education credits can be found online at www.educationresourcseinc.com.

