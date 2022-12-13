Eric B. Lerche, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Eric B. Lerche, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Orthopedic Surgeon and for his work with Traverse City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine & Alliance Surgery Center.

Dr. Lerche obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Michigan. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University's School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Lerche completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Michigan State and the Genesys Medical Center. He also completed a Fellowship in Orthopedic Trauma at Wake Forest University. The doctor is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Lerche specializes in orthopedic trauma, treating periarticular fractures and providing total shoulder, knee, and hip replacements and has worked in the field for 13 years. He has been in practice with Traverse City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine & Alliance Surgery Center for seven years.

Dr. Lerche notes that, "I provide compassionate care for my patients, focusing on exhausting all non-operative treatments before proceeding to surgery. I treat my patients as I would like to be treated. All treatment options are shared between myself and my patient because it is the patient that knows their body the best."

Dr. Lerche holds membership in the Michigan Osteopathic Association, the American Osteopathic Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, and the Orthopedic Trauma Association. He also volunteers as a team physician with the Bay Area Reps, a high school hockey team, as well as working at his private practice.

Dr. Lerche and his wife, Trina, have been married for 15 years. They have two children. He would like to dedicate this recognition to his family, including his mother, Colleen Eddy.

For more information, visit www.tcorthopedics.com.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who