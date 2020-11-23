Eric Baker Appointed First Captain at St John's Northwestern Military Academy

SJNMA selected Cadet Baker based on his demonstrated leadership ability and academic standing. Currently in his third year at SJNMA, 1CPT Baker has amassed many achievements: Dean's List with Honors, Chinese National Honor Society, Wisconsin Society of Founders and Patriots of America Award, National Sojourners Award, Order of St. Vincent Acolyte Award, silver and gold, Good Conduct Medal, and JROTC top 10% Wreath, Dads Club and Best Drilled Swordsman Medals. 1CPT Baker is also a Varsity Letter member of the Wrestling Team and a three-year JROTC Raider Challenge Team competitor

LTC Jim Kebisek, Senior Army instructor, stated "This school year has seen unique challenges, and is different than any other in our 137-year history." LTC Kebisek continued, "Although there were other highly qualified cadets to fill the position, it became apparent early on that Eric Baker was the best to fill the position. Immediately after the announcement, 1CPT Baker acted swiftly, providing needed direction, putting the Corps of Cadets on a road to success."

1CPT Eric Baker is pursuing an Army ROTC scholarship to attend Marquette University as a Computer Science major.

SJNA develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies

