Eric Beiley Named to Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Eric Beiley has been named to the Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors List, a special report in the Financial Times which was released on April 16th.

The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors list is based on several factors, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, and compliance records. Advisors must have a minimum of ten years' experience and $300 million or more in assets under management for consideration. Brokerages had no subjective input and selection was independent and objective, with no money being exchanged as part of the process. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experiences. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

"It's exciting to see one of our advisors recognized as the elite professional we know him to be," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "Eric is a great example of the type of advisor who always goes the extra mile and his continued recognition in the industry is a direct reflection of that effort."

Beiley, who joined Steward Partners in 2016, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team focuses on working with clients to create targeted, personalized asset allocations which account for all of their investments in order to match their overall goals, and offers a mix of advisory services, wealth planning solutions, institutional consulting and banking and lending solutions.

To reach Beiley or to learn more about The Beiley Group, visit https://eric_beiley.stewardpartners.com/or call 212-364-0080. For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.

The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (April 2020). To qualify for the list, advisers had to have 10 years of experience and at least $300 million in assets under management (AUM) and no more than 60% of the AUM with institutional clients. The FT reaches out to some of the largest brokerages in the U.S. and asks them to provide a list of advisors who meet the minimum criteria outlined above. These advisors are then invited to apply for the ranking. Only advisors who submit an online application can be considered for the ranking. In 2020, roughly 1,040 applications were received and 400 were selected to the final list (38.5%). The 400 qualified advisers were then scored on six attributes: AUM, AUM growth rate, compliance record, years of experience, industry certifications, and online accessibility. AUM is the top factor, accounting for roughly 60-70 percent of the applicant's score. Additionally, to provide a diversity of advisors, the FT placed a cap on the number of advisors from any one state that is roughly correlated to the distribution of millionaires across the U.S. The FT, Ignite Research, and Money-Media, Inc. are not affiliated with Raymond James.

