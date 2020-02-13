Eric Beiley, Timothy Davis, Carl Gravina, Todd Hoffman And Randy Price Named To Forbes' List Of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Beiley, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager, of The Beiley Group located in New York, Timothy Davis, Managing Director, Wealth Manager of the Davis Executive Wealth Management Group located in Boston, Carl Gravina, Managing Director, Wealth Manager of the Monadnock Capital Group, located in Keene, New Hampshire, Todd Hoffman, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager of the Hoffman Private Wealth Group located in Clearwater, Florida and Randy Price, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager of the Price Group located in Houston were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors . The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was published online on January 16, 2020.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Beiley, who joined Steward Partners in 2016, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team focuses on creating targeted, personalized asset allocations for clients which account for all of their investments in order to match their overall goals.

Davis, who joined Steward Partners in 2017, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team specializes in serving executives of public and private corporations with comprehensive wealth planning that addresses the financial issues associated with executive compensation, such as managing stock options and mitigating concentrated equity risk.

Gravina, who joined Steward Partners in 2016, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team focuses on developing partnerships with clients and collaborating to create a customized planning and investment strategy to help clients build meaningful legacies and accomplish their goals.

Hoffman, who joined Steward Partners in 2017, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team focuses on helping clients fund the lifestyle they desire and designs and implements the plans necessary to reach the goals and aspirations they seek for their future generations.

Price, who joined Steward Partners in 2018, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. His team focuses on encompassing all areas of a client's personal finances and leverages a strategic approach to protect and predict a client's retirement readiness.

More information can be found at www.stewardpartners.com or by calling (202) 930-6000.

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC . Data as of 6/30/19.

Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC . Data as of 6/30/19.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. Those advisors who are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,000 advisors nominated by their firms, 4,000 received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of an individual client's experience.

Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com .

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion.* Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com .

*As of 12/31/2019. Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Steward Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

