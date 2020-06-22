Eric C. Meyer, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DURANGO, Colo., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric C. Meyer, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Physician for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment for his unwavering devotion as a Physician at Four Corners Eye Clinic.

Proudly serving Durango, Colorado, Four Corners Eye Clinic is committed to providing outstanding, comprehensive eye care in a compassionate, professional environment. As professionals, they believe in continuing education and evaluating their services to see how they can incorporate new and proven ideas into their practice. Four Corners Eye Clinic is amongst leading practices to offer new and emerging technologies. They are a multi-specialty ophthalmology group that focuses on eyelid surgery, dry eye therapy, diabetic eye care, advanced technology lenses for cataract surgery, medical and surgical retina, and cornea and glaucoma treatment.



Originally a Minnesota native, Dr. Eric C. Meyer has been reaping the benefits of living in Durango, Colorado since 2001. Dr. Meyer lives in Durango with his wife, 2 children, and 2 golden retrievers. As proud as he is with his private life, he is most grateful for the preparation for his professional career that got him where he is today. Dr. Meyer attended the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, and received his Bachelor of Arts. He continued his education at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated with his Doctor of Medicine. He completed his residencies at St. Luke's Medical Center, for a Transitional Year Residency and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for his overall Ophthalmology Residency. Now as a small-town Colorado ophthalmologist, Dr. Meyer has been committed to providing state-of-the-art care in a comfortable setting, allowing patients the convenience and confidence in receiving their eye care locally without having to drive hours to "the big city."



As a Top Physician in his field, Dr. Eric C. Meyer maintains his professional relationships with not only his patients but remains a Board member of Animas Surgical Hospital. He is Board Certified in Ophthalmology. He also made strides as Previous Chief of Staff of the Medical Ethics Committee. In addition to his board memberships, he has been part of a short-term mission trip for the past 3 years, providing medical care and ophthalmology to a tribal community in rural Kenya. When asked what kind of legacy he would like to leave the world, his answer was 'That every patient, staff member, and colleague would have appreciated the relationships that we shared'.



While choosing to expand his practice to a multi-specialty group by adding 4 other providers, those new colleagues were selected to uphold a similar mission statement that has contributed to the practice's overall success. Dr. Meyer's current goal is to find the balance between work and personal life that will allow him to continue to practice ophthalmology with joy for the years to come. Never forgetting to remember that a career will always be successful if you stay passionate about what you do and you serve compassionately those in need. That is the recipe for success.



In his spare time, Dr. Meyer enjoys hiking, skiing, fishing, and golfing. He also has a passion for bow hunting elk in the rugged mountains of Colorado.



