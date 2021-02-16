Eric E. Coronato DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric E. Coronato DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist for his unwavering devotion to the Medical field and his professional excellence at Gulf Coast Urology.

Situated at 21260 Olean Boulevard, Suite 202A at Port Charlotte FL, Gulf Coast Urology – A Division of 21st Century Oncology – is a fully integrated, breakthrough urological care facility. The team of board-certified physicians and clinical staff are dedicated to providing high-value healthcare to their patients and the surrounding communities. At Gulf Coast Urology, they treat all urologic diseases and conditions, including enlargement of the prostate causing lower urinary tract symptoms, prostate cancer screenings, and treatments, urinary incontinence, changes in voiding habits, overactive bladder, painful urination, excessive nighttime urination disrupting sleep cycle, urinary tract infections, blood in the urine, elevated PSA, kidney and bladder stones, sexual dysfunction including impotence, vasectomy, and cancers of the kidney, bladder, ureter, testicles and more.

Having been practicing medicine in Florida since 2010, Dr. Eric E. Coronato is a highly distinguished and awarded urologist, currently seeing patients at Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda offices. He specializes in urologic oncology, kidney stone disease, prostate hypertrophy, and urinary incontinence. In addition to his primary role, he serves as Chief of Staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. He is also affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Englewood Hospital, and Bayfront Health Park (Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda), as well as Gulf Point Surgery Center.

A graduate of New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Coronato completed his internship in Massachusetts and his Urology residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He remains abreast of the latest advances in his field by maintaining memberships with the American Urology Association and the American College of Surgeons.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Dr. Coronato is the recipient of numerous awards, including Top Urologist and Top Surgeon named by Top Doctors.

