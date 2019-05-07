Erica Coletta Joins Mars, Incorporated to Lead Global Petcare P&O

BRUSSELS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Petcare announced today that Erica Coletta joins the global leadership team of the Petcare business to lead the People & Organization (Human Resources) function.

Coletta brings to Mars more than 20 years of experience working in purpose-led, global companies including Shell Oil, the BOC/Linde Group, Unilever and more recently, privately-owned Godiva Inc. /pladis global. Her last role at Unilever was global VP of HR, Refreshment where she was responsible for the strategic HR agenda of the €11 billion combined ice cream and beverages business. More recently, Erica served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Godiva Inc. and of pladis global, a newly-created biscuit and confectionery company where she drove HR and change leadership – enabling the business integration and transformation agenda.

"We are very happy to welcome Erica to Mars Petcare," said Poul Weihrauch, Global President of Mars Petcare. "With 85,000 Associates around the world dedicated to creating A Better World for Pets, Erica's leadership is vitally important. She will play a key role in championing the capabilities our Associates need to transform the industry."

"Joining Mars Petcare is very exciting. I'm looking forward to being with a world class company, combining my lifelong love of pets with working alongside passionate and talented Mars Associates," said Coletta.

"Erica's leadership is critical to the success of our Petcare business. As we continue to innovate as a leader in animal health and nutrition – we are working hard to ensure that we're the employer of choice. We look forward to seeing her passion in action." said Eric Minvielle, Vice President for People & Organization at Mars, Incorporated.

