Erickson Achieves NAAMTA Global Medical Transport Accreditation

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced that the United States Department of Defense awarded Erickson Inc and other Non-defense agencies, the NAAMTA Global Medical Transport Accreditation.

NAAMTA Auditors completed a systematic audit of company policies and procedures, safety and quality management processes, medical personnel and policies, aviation and maintenance personnel and policies, associated equipment, training, and facilities. The audit verified compliance through employee interviews, process reviews, and on-site evaluations, all of which were conducted using ISO 9001:2015 auditing guidelines.

NAAMTA accreditation is recognized and approved by the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Veteran Affairs. By attaining NAAMTA Accreditation, Erickson Incorporated demonstrated their expertise and dedication to safety and patient care and meets the requirements of their government contract. NAAMTA Global accreditation is based on standards of excellence that focus on the fundamental elements of medical transport and incorporate the principles of transport safety and quality management.

"The strict professionalism and high level of attention to detail and thoroughness exhibited by Erickson Incorporated was witnessed throughout their entire operations. Erickson exemplifies the goals accreditation brings to the medical transport industry—high operational safety and an increase to the quality of patient care. Erickson Incorporated's ability to meet the medical transport needs in austere and remote areas of the world speaks to their commitment to their customer base. NAAMTA is honored to count Erickson Incorporated as a new member of the NAAMTA Global Alliance in providing lifesaving excellence."

- Nancy Purcell, NAAMTA Global Director of Clinical Operations

"Saving lives is our purpose at Erickson. Our aircrews have been performing medical evacuation services for the U.S. military and partner nations for decades. Our aircraft have transported hundreds of patients, saving scores of lives. Over the last year, we have served as the lifeline in the Philippines and West Africa for DoD personnel and host nation partners. We've provided the aerial support for emergent casualty evacuation needs as well as administrative delivery of critically needed PPE in response to the COVID pandemic. NAAMTA accreditation is the next natural step to demonstrate our expertise and we are excited to serve our DoD customers with even greater capability and competence."

- Kevin Cochie, Vice President and General Manager of Defense and National Security, Erickson

About NAAMTA GLOBAL

NAAMTA Global is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is recognized worldwide for its ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in its accreditation program. NAAMTA's certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar , which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board -approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

