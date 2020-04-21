Erickson Awarded KRACEn Contract With U.S. Navy

"We are thrilled to have won this chance to continue our support to the Navy and Marine Corps on KRACEn. The Navy and Marine Corps know Erickson for the exceptional depot level work we have done on their H-53 fleet. We hope to build on that reputation and expand our service offerings to other platforms." – Kevin Cochie, VP of Defense and National Security Erickson

ABOUT ERICKSON

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, VISIT ERICKSONINC.COM

SOURCE Erickson Incorporated

Related Links

ERICKSONINC.COM

