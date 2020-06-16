Erickson Wins IDIQ, Subcontractor to Metson Marine Services on Navy Contract

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, just won an indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract as subcontractor to Metson Marine Services, Inc.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Operational Support Services for Ocean Testing Contract will be performed at government locations based on each individual task order, all over the world.

Completion is expected by June 2025.

DETAILS:

5-year IDIQ contract with three awardees

$22,950,296 estimated total value

estimated total value Erickson scope focused on fixed and rotary wing services

Scope includes torpedo recovery, range clearing and special test aircraft

"This contract builds on a long history of Erickson support to the U.S. Navy. We are thrilled to be working with Metson Marine Services and are honored to be trusted with this critical U.S. Navy Mission." – Kevin Cochie, VP and General Manager Defense and National Security, Erickson

ABOUT ERICKSON

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

