Ericsson and NVIDIA Collaborate to Accelerate Virtualized 5G Radio Access Networks With GPUs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and NVIDIA, the leader in accelerated computing, today announced they are collaborating on technologies that can allow communication service providers to build high-performing, efficient and completely virtualized 5G radio access networks (RAN). These virtualized networks can enable faster and more flexible introduction of new AI and IoT services.

The collaboration brings together Ericsson's expertise in RAN technology with NVIDIA's leadership in graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered accelerated computing platforms, as well as AI and supercomputing.

Communication service providers are exploring alternative technologies and RAN architectures amid growing interest for virtualization, while securing the best possible user experience.

A major industry challenge is how to virtualize the complete RAN solution in a cost-, size- and energy-efficient way, comparable with traditionally built RAN networks. The collaboration seeks to examine how these challenges can be addressed in a commercially viable way.

The companies' ultimate goal is to commercialize virtualized RAN technologies to deliver radio networks with flexibility and shorter time to market for new services, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: "As a technology leader, we embrace openness and new platforms where we can continue to innovate and push boundaries to provide our customers with the best possible solutions. With NVIDIA we will jointly look at bringing alternatives to market for virtualizing the complete radio access network."

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, says: "5G is set to turbocharge the intelligent edge revolution. Fusing 5G, supercomputing, and AI has enabled us to create a revolutionary communications platform supporting, someday, trillions of always-on, AI-enabled smart devices. Combining our world-leading capabilities, NVIDIA and Ericsson are helping to invent this exciting future."

NOTES TO EDITORS:

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-nvidia-collaborate-to-accelerate-virtualized-5g-radio-access-networks-with-gpus,c2937066

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2937066/1126842.pdf PDF Ericsson and NVIDIA collaborate to accelerate virtualized 5G radio access networks with GPUs https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/man-looking-at-a-virtualized-city-layout-on-a-tablet,c2703226 Man looking at a virtualized city layout on a tablet

SOURCE Ericsson