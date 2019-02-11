Ericsson and OPPO Sign Initial Patent License Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and OPPO have signed a global patent license agreement. This initial agreement includes a cross license covering the 2G, 3G and 4G patent portfolios from both companies. OPPO, the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the world with business operations in more than 40 markets globally, will make on-going royalty payments to Ericsson based on a substantial part of their annual sales.

In addition to a cross license, the agreement between OPPO and Ericsson includes business cooperation on a number of projects related to 5G, like device testing, customer engagements and demo at MWC19.

Adler Feng, Head of OPPO Global Intellectual Property Department, says: "We are pleased to enter into a global cross license agreement, including business collaborations, with Ericsson. We look forward to working with Ericsson to drive cutting-edge innovation in products and services."

Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, says: "This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further validates the Ericsson FRAND licensing program. Ericsson has signed more than 100 patent license agreements to date, and we are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with OPPO."

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-69-92

investor.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-00-00

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-oppo-sign-initial-patent-license-agreement,c2744008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2744008/993382.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/people-taking-photos-with-smartphones,c2577859 People taking photos with smartphones

SOURCE Ericsson