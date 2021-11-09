Ericsson ERS Baseband 6648 System Component Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ERICSSON ERS Baseband 6648" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson Baseband 6648 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports single mode LTE, single mode 5G NR, and mixed mode LTE+5G NR.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON 5G BBU

  • Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Chassis-Top Cover
  • Chassis/ Heat Sink
  • Plastic Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 3: FAN TRAY UNIT

  • Fan Unit

CHAPTER 4: BASEBAND 6648 PCB

  • Main PCB
  • Main PCB Top Active Component Analysis
  • Main PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
  • Main PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
  • Main PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis
  • Auxiliary PCB

CHAPTER 5: SOC HEAT SINKS

  • L1 Modem/Fronthaul Heat Sink
  • L2/L2 Processor Heat Sink

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okajcb

