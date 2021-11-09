Ericsson ERS Baseband 6648 System Component Analysis Report 2021

Nov 09, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ERICSSON ERS Baseband 6648" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson Baseband 6648 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports single mode LTE, single mode 5G NR, and mixed mode LTE+5G NR.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON 5G BBU
- Overview of Baseband Unit
CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Chassis-Top Cover
- Chassis/ Heat Sink
- Plastic Bottom Cover
CHAPTER 3: FAN TRAY UNIT
- Fan Unit
CHAPTER 4: BASEBAND 6648 PCB
- Main PCB
- Main PCB Top Active Component Analysis
- Main PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
- Main PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
- Main PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis
- Auxiliary PCB
CHAPTER 5: SOC HEAT SINKS
- L1 Modem/Fronthaul Heat Sink
- L2/L2 Processor Heat Sink
APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS
APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA
APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okajcb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article