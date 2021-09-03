Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 System Teardown Report 2021: System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical & PCB Analysis, and Component Diagrams

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teardown Analysis of Ericsson's StreetMacro 6701 System: A 5G NR mmWave 28GHz Small Cell" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 B261 system. This product is a 5G NR mmWave 28GHz small cell.

The report is a design "teardown" analysis of an Ericsson mmWave phased array antenna unit (mpAAU) 5G NR small cell system. The mpAAU supports 5G NR technology in the FR2 frequency band. The analysis covers the entire system. A simplified mechanical analysis of the unit along with detailed bill of materials analysis is presented in this report.

The Ericsson product name is Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 (SM 6701) B261. The Ericsson part number is vRK 101 01/1. This particular unit was manufactured in Estonia and is meant for use in the United States.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink



Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB



High Level Bill of Materials



Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, Power/Datacom/Optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note

Chapter 1: Ericsson mpAAU

Overview of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Unit

Product Specifications

Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis

Front Cover Chassis

Rear Cover Chassis

Power Supply/ Fan Tray Cover

Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Secondary Thermal Heatsink

Modem/Switch Transport RF Shield

Chapter 3: L1 Modem Subsystem

Chapter 4: L2/L3 Switch/Transport Subsystem

Frequency Synthesizer Modules

Chapter 5: Radio Transceiver Subsystem

Top PCB Component Analysis

Bottom PCB Component Analysis

Chapter 6: mmWave Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Subsystem

PAAM Heatsink Assembly

Chapter 7: Power Supply Subsystem

Chapter 8: Fan Tray Subsystem

Appendix A: Component Analysis

Appendix B: Component Type by System Unit

Appendix C: Active Components by Supplier

Appendix D: Passive Components by Supplier

