Ericsson Wins 5G Commercial Deal With KT

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KT (formerly known as Korea Telecom) has awarded Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) a 5G commercial contract to enable the nationwide launch of commercial 5G services in Korea starting early April 2019.

Korean operators have joined forces to target early April 2019 as the go-live date for the world's first nationwide provision of 5G commercial services in time to support commercially available 5G smartphones. KT's planned nationwide 5G network plays a central role.

Under this initial commercial contract – the first since Ericsson was selected as a 5G supplier to KT in November 2018 – Ericsson is providing 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software from Ericsson's complete 5G platform to cover KT's 3.5 GHz Non-Standalone (NSA) network.

Korean consumers are known as early adopters of technology such as advances in mobility, gaming, streaming, infotainment, and interactive functionality. All of these require large, and rapidly growing, amounts of data and bandwidth.

Such KT subscribers, with 5G smartphones, are set to be among the first globally to benefit from the enhanced mobile broadband enabled by 5G through seamless and ultra-low latency user experiences.

In addition to immersive media, KT's 5G commercialization use case plans covers: smart factories; safety; drones; and connected vehicles.

Ericsson 5G can also enable KT to open up Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 opportunities to Korean enterprises on a global scale.

Jinho Choi, Vice President, Access Network Design, KT, says: "Having worked successfully with Ericsson on 4G LTE, we are pleased to continue that partnership to make our 5G ambitions a reality with Ericsson's leading 5G technology.

"Korea is one of the most competitive and technology-advanced markets in the world. By taking a global lead to enable nationwide commercial 5G services through commercially available 5G smartphones, KT is demonstrating our commitment to our customers and showing how we can drive a global 5G ecosystem where Korea plays a key role."

Patrick Johansson, Head of Ericsson Korea, says: "We've worked with KT for many years to bring the very best mobile user experiences to its customers. Notably on 5G, we worked closely together to show the world what 5G could do during a major global winter sports event in 2018.

"With 5G we aim to help KT to take their customers' experiences to new levels, whether through enhanced mobile broadband for mobile subscribers, or helping to make national and global IoT and Industry 4.0 opportunities a reality for enterprises and industries."

Find out more about Ericsson 5G.

Find out more about Ericsson's other publicly announced 5G contracts.

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships.

Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-wins-5g-commercial-deal-with-kt,c2767789

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2767789/1010780.pdf PDF Ericsson wins 5G commercial deal with KT https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/people-on-a-street-crossing-at-dusk-in-seoul-korea,c2594794 People on a street crossing at dusk in Seoul Korea

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

http://www.ericsson.com

