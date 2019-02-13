Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2018. Net income was $288.2 million, or $5.51 per diluted share, in 2018, compared to $197.0 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, in 2017. Net income was $62.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in earnings per share in 2018 was primarily driven by the lower corporate tax rate of 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), compared to 35% in 2017, and increased operating income. Net income was reduced by $10.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, due to the enactment of the TCJA on December 22, 2017.

4Q and Full Year 2018 (dollars in thousands) 4Q'18 4Q'17

2018 2017

Operating income $ 74,758

$ 58,625



$ 344,343

$ 290,252



Investment income 4,995

7,134



25,796

28,592



Interest expense and other (income), net (2,889)

1,118



(1,181)

3,149



Income before income taxes 82,642

64,641



371,320

315,695



Income tax expense 20,328

32,588



83,096

118,696



Net income $ 62,314

$ 32,053



$ 288,224

$ 196,999



















2018 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $54.1 million, or 18.6 percent, in 2018 compared to 2017.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $56.9 million , or 3.4 percent, in 2018 compared to 2017.

, or 3.4 percent, in 2018 compared to 2017. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $53.6 million in 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in 2017.

in 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in 2017. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $36.3 million in 2018 compared to 2017 as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

in 2018 compared to 2017 as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

Non-commission expense increased $19.7 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $8.1 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $5.1 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and professional fees. Customer service costs increased $4.4 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective January 1, 2018 as well as increased medical costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.

in 2018 compared to 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and professional fees. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective as well as increased medical costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance. The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $580.3 million in 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $25.8 million in 2018 compared to $28.6 million in 2017. Losses from limited partnerships were $0.8 million in 2018 compared to earnings of $2.8 million in 2017. Net realized losses on investments were $2.0 million in 2018 compared to net realized gains of $1.3 million in 2017. Net investment income was $30.2 million in 2018 compared to $24.6 million in 2017.

Income tax expense was impacted by the enactment of the TCJA, which reduced the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. Income before income taxes increased $55.6 million in 2018, compared to 2017, while income tax expense decreased $35.6 million due to the lower income tax rate. Income tax expense increased $10.1 million in 2017 due to the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new corporate income tax rate.

4Q 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $16.1 million, or 27.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $13.6 million , or 3.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

, or 3.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the fourth quarter of 2017.

in the fourth quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the fourth quarter of 2017. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the 6.8 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the 6.8 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

Non-commission expense increased $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $2.4 million primarily due to increased professional fees and personnel costs. Customer service costs increased $1.0 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.

in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees and personnel costs. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance. The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $147.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Losses from limited partnerships were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to earnings of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net realized losses on investments were $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net investment income was $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense was impacted by the enactment of the TCJA. Income before income taxes increased $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, while income tax expense decreased $12.3 million due to the lower income tax rate. Income tax expense increased $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new corporate income tax rate.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 22, 2019. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal

services, net

$ 407,656



$ 394,034



$ 1,719,567



$ 1,662,625

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

13,738



—



53,632



—

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

147,694



—



580,336



—

Service agreement revenue

7,380



7,368



28,677



29,149

Total operating revenue

576,468



401,402



2,382,212



1,691,774



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

354,016



342,777



1,457,533



1,401,522

Cost of operations - administrative services

147,694



—



580,336



—

Total operating expenses

501,710



342,777



2,037,869



1,401,522

Operating income

74,758



58,625



344,343



290,252



















Investment income















Net investment income

8,626



6,437



30,209



24,639

Net realized investment (losses) gains

(1,513)



(205)



(2,010)



1,334

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(935)



0



(1,581)



(182)

Equity in (losses) earnings of limited partnerships

(1,183)



902



(822)



2,801

Total investment income

4,995



7,134



25,796



28,592



















Interest expense, net

596



438



2,460



1,238

Other income (expense)

3,485



(680)



3,641



(1,911)

Income before income taxes

82,642



64,641



371,320



315,695

Income tax expense

20,328



32,588



83,096



118,696

Net income

$ 62,314



$ 32,053



$ 288,224



$ 196,999





































Earnings Per Share















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.34



$ 0.69



$ 6.19



$ 4.23

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.19



$ 0.61



$ 5.51



$ 3.76

Class B common stock – basic

$ 201



$ 103



$ 928



$ 635

Class B common stock – diluted

$ 201



$ 103



$ 928



$ 634



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,188,978



46,188,972



46,188,637



46,186,831

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,319,918



52,322,478



52,315,213



52,337,463

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.9000



$ 0.8400



$ 3.4200



$ 3.1875

Class B common stock

$ 135.000



$ 126.000



$ 513.000



$ 478.125



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 266,417



$ 215,721

Available-for-sale securities

402,339



71,190

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

449,873



418,328

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,892



34,890

Federal income taxes recoverable

8,162



29,900

Note receivable from Erie Family Life Insurance Company

—



25,000

Accrued investment income

5,263



6,853

Total current assets

1,168,946



801,882











Available-for-sale securities

346,184



687,523

Equity securities

11,853



—

Limited partnership investments

34,821



45,122

Fixed assets, net

130,832



83,149

Deferred income taxes, net

24,101



19,390

Other assets

61,590



28,793

Total assets

$ 1,778,327



$ 1,665,859











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 241,573



$ 228,124

Agent bonuses

103,462



122,528

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

111,291



104,533

Dividends payable

41,910



39,116

Contract liability

33,854



—

Deferred executive compensation

13,107



15,605

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,870



—

Total current liabilities

547,067



509,906











Defined benefit pension plan

116,866



207,530

Contract liability

17,873



—

Deferred executive compensation

13,075



14,452

Long-term borrowings

97,860



74,728

Other long-term liabilities

11,914



1,899

Total liabilities

804,655



808,515











Shareholders' equity

973,672



857,344

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,778,327



$ 1,665,859



SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

