Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share up 46.4 percent in 2018

Erie Indemnity Company

Feb 21, 2019, 16:15 ET

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2018.  Net income was $288.2 million, or $5.51 per diluted share, in 2018, compared to $197.0 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, in 2017.  Net income was $62.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.  The increase in earnings per share in 2018 was primarily driven by the lower corporate tax rate of 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), compared to 35% in 2017, and increased operating income.  Net income was reduced by $10.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, due to the enactment of the TCJA on December 22, 2017.

4Q and Full Year 2018

(dollars in thousands)

4Q'18

4Q'17

2018

2017

Operating income

$

74,758

$

58,625

$

344,343

$

290,252

Investment income

4,995

7,134

25,796

28,592

Interest expense and other (income), net

(2,889)

1,118

(1,181)

3,149

Income before income taxes

82,642

64,641

371,320

315,695

Income tax expense

20,328

32,588

83,096

118,696

Net income

$

62,314

$

32,053

$

288,224

$

196,999








2018 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $54.1 million, or 18.6 percent, in 2018 compared to 2017.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $56.9 million, or 3.4 percent, in 2018 compared to 2017.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $53.6 million in 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in 2017.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $36.3 million in 2018 compared to 2017 as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.
    • Non-commission expense increased $19.7 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $8.1 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $5.1 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and professional fees. Customer service costs increased $4.4 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective January 1, 2018 as well as increased medical costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $580.3 million in 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $25.8 million in 2018 compared to $28.6 million in 2017.  Losses from limited partnerships were $0.8 million in 2018 compared to earnings of $2.8 million in 2017.  Net realized losses on investments were $2.0 million in 2018 compared to net realized gains of $1.3 million in 2017.  Net investment income was $30.2 million in 2018 compared to $24.6 million in 2017.

Income tax expense was impacted by the enactment of the TCJA, which reduced the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.  Income before income taxes increased $55.6 million in 2018, compared to 2017, while income tax expense decreased $35.6 million due to the lower income tax rate.  Income tax expense increased $10.1 million in 2017 due to the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new corporate income tax rate.

4Q 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $16.1 million, or 27.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $13.6 million, or 3.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the 6.8 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.
    • Non-commission expense increased $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $2.4 million primarily due to increased professional fees and personnel costs. Customer service costs increased $1.0 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $147.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Losses from limited partnerships were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to earnings of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Net realized losses on investments were $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Net investment income was $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense was impacted by the enactment of the TCJA.  Income before income taxes increased $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, while income tax expense decreased $12.3 million due to the lower income tax rate.  Income tax expense increased $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new corporate income tax rate.

Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 22, 2019.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • credit risk from the Exchange;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017


(Unaudited)



Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal
services, net

$

407,656

$

394,034

$

1,719,567

$

1,662,625

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

13,738



53,632


Administrative services reimbursement revenue

147,694



580,336


Service agreement revenue

7,380

7,368

28,677

29,149

Total operating revenue

576,468

401,402

2,382,212

1,691,774









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

354,016

342,777

1,457,533

1,401,522

Cost of operations - administrative services

147,694



580,336


Total operating expenses

501,710

342,777

2,037,869

1,401,522

Operating income

74,758

58,625

344,343

290,252









Investment income







Net investment income

8,626

6,437

30,209

24,639

Net realized investment (losses) gains

(1,513)

(205)

(2,010)

1,334

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(935)

0

(1,581)

(182)

Equity in (losses) earnings of limited partnerships

(1,183)

902

(822)

2,801

Total investment income

4,995

7,134

25,796

28,592









Interest expense, net

596

438

2,460

1,238

Other income (expense)

3,485

(680)

3,641

(1,911)

Income before income taxes

82,642

64,641

371,320

315,695

Income tax expense

20,328

32,588

83,096

118,696

Net income

$

62,314

$

32,053

$

288,224

$

196,999


















Earnings Per Share







Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$

1.34

$

0.69

$

6.19

$

4.23

Class A common stock – diluted

$

1.19

$

0.61

$

5.51

$

3.76

Class B common stock – basic

$

201

$

103

$

928

$

635

Class B common stock – diluted

$

201

$

103

$

928

$

634









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,978

46,188,972

46,188,637

46,186,831

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,319,918

52,322,478

52,315,213

52,337,463

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$

0.9000

$

0.8400

$

3.4200

$

3.1875

Class B common stock

$

135.000

$

126.000

$

513.000

$

478.125

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)




December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

266,417

$

215,721

Available-for-sale securities

402,339

71,190

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

449,873

418,328

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,892

34,890

Federal income taxes recoverable

8,162

29,900

Note receivable from Erie Family Life Insurance Company



25,000

Accrued investment income

5,263

6,853

Total current assets

1,168,946

801,882





Available-for-sale securities

346,184

687,523

Equity securities

11,853


Limited partnership investments

34,821

45,122

Fixed assets, net

130,832

83,149

Deferred income taxes, net

24,101

19,390

Other assets

61,590

28,793

Total assets

$

1,778,327

$

1,665,859





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Commissions payable

$

241,573

$

228,124

Agent bonuses

103,462

122,528

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

111,291

104,533

Dividends payable

41,910

39,116

Contract liability

33,854


Deferred executive compensation

13,107

15,605

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,870


Total current liabilities

547,067

509,906





Defined benefit pension plan

116,866

207,530

Contract liability

17,873


Deferred executive compensation

13,075

14,452

Long-term borrowings

97,860

74,728

Other long-term liabilities

11,914

1,899

Total liabilities

804,655

808,515





Shareholders' equity

973,672

857,344

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,778,327

$

1,665,859

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

