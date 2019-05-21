Erie Insurance and ADEPT Driver Announce Partnership to Reduce Teen Crashes Through Neurocognitive Training

Using advanced behavioral science and research, teenSMART offers youthful drivers realistic and challenging driving simulations that address the six leading causes of teen driver crashes. Teens that complete the computer-based course learn skills proven to dramatically reduce teen driver crash frequency and severity.

"ADEPT Driver incorporates cutting-edge behavioral science to improve driver behavior and reduce teen drivers' risk of collisions," said Jon Bloom, vice president of personal auto, Erie Insurance. "One of the key components of ERIE's mission is to provide as near perfect protection as is humanly possible. Offering our customers proven tools to protect their new driver, when they are at the greatest risk of injury, helps us fulfill this mission. We encourage all teen drivers to complete teenSMART training."

"We are delighted to partner with Erie Insurance to reduce teen driver crashes," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "ERIE is a premier brand and insurance industry leader. We are proud to join with them to improve safety on our roads and highways by making teenSMART available to their customers."

Erie Insurance customers in the participating states can contact their ERIE agent for more information on the program and to sign up.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

ADEPT Driver

ADEPT Driver is a research and development company that creates proven crash avoidance training programs, including teenSMART and Lifelong Driver®. ADEPT Driver's technologies and training programs have been vetted by numerous insurance carriers for over two decades. ADEPT's teenSMART program has been proven to reduce crash frequency by up to 30% and bodily injury by over 50%. teenSMART has been approved for premium discounts by the departments of insurance in 49 states.

Contact:

Erie Insurance

Raychel Adiutori

raychel.adiutori@erieinsurance.com

ADEPT Driver

Bonnie Berry

Bonnie@adeptdriver.com

SOURCE ADEPT Driver

Related Links

https://www.adeptdriver.com

