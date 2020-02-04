Erie Insurance Appoints Amanda Burgess to Vice President Role

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Burgess has accepted the position of vice president, Continuous Improvement at Erie Insurance effective March 26. Burgess has been serving in this capacity under her previous title of Vice President, Workers' Compensation and Medical Management.

(PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance Group)

Burgess joined Erie Insurance in 2003 as a Nurse Case Coordinator. In 2010, Burgess held her first leadership role of Rehabilitation Specialist Supervisor. She was promoted to Workers' Compensation Claims Examiner and Managed Care Supervisor in 2013 where she had direct oversight of ERIE's Medical Bill Review Program and established and managed Erie's cost-containment programs for Workers' Compensation and Auto.

Burgess has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the Medical College of Ohio and holds several insurance designations. Burgess is also a Lean and Six Sigma Green Belt.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group