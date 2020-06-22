Erie Insurance Appoints Ronald Habursky as SVP and Chief Investment Officer

ERIE, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Ronald Habursky will assume the role of senior vice president and chief investment officer, effective July 2.

Habursky joined Erie Insurance in 1999 as a fixed income securities analyst, was promoted to alternative investment analyst in 2000, and later to portfolio manager, external investments, in 2008.

Ron Habursky named new chief investment officer at Erie Insurance.

Most recently, Habursky managed ERIE's fixed income portfolio as vice president and senior portfolio manager.

Greg Gutting, Erie Insurance executive vice president and CFO, said that Habursky's extensive investment experience and 21-year career at ERIE will allow him to effectively lead the company's Investments team.

"I am pleased that Ron has accepted this promotion," said Gutting. "He brings an impressive background in both fixed income and equity investments to our CIO role and he was also instrumental in building out ERIE's alternative investment portfolio in the early 2000s."

Before joining Erie Insurance, Habursky was a financial analyst at GE Transportation Systems.

He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Gannon University and a master's degree in applied economics from the University of Central Florida. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder through the CFA Institute.

Habursky will be based in Erie Insurance's home office in Erie, Pennsylvania.



About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company. For more information about Erie Insurance, visit www.erieinsurance.com

