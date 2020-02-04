Erie Insurance Appoints Sheryl Rucker to New Senior Vice President Role

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheryl Rucker has accepted the position of senior vice president, Strategic & Integrated Services, a division of Information Technology at Erie Insurance. In this role Rucker will have responsibility over a new area - IT Business Enablement - as well as Talent Optimization, Process Management, Process Engineering and Quality Management.

Rucker joined Erie Insurance in 2003. She was named senior counsel in 2010, and senior vice president of Law in 2018. During her tenure, she has handled complex major litigation, government relations, corporate coverage matters and supported operations areas.

Rucker earned her bachelor's degree and J.D. at West Virginia University. Prior to joining Erie Insurance she served as a judicial law clerk for a U.S. Magistrate Judge and as an associate attorney and later partner with Lamp, Bartram, Levy, Trautwein and Perry in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com .

