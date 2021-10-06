Erie Insurance earns 2021 Diversity Impact Awards from the Global ERG Network

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has earned three 2021 Diversity Impact Awards from the Global ERG Network, the world's largest network of employee resource groups (ERGs), business resource groups (BRGs) and diversity councils dedicated to making measurable progress on diversity, equity and inclusion.





ERIE's African American Affinity Network and the company's Dignity & Respect Affinity Network were both named Top 25 ERG Diversity Impact Award recipients by the organization.



Fred Johnson, vice president and Wisconsin branch manager, was also one of five recipients of Diversity Impact Executive Sponsor of the Year honors. Johnson is the executive sponsor of ERIE's African American Affinity Network.



Johnson and other ERIE affinity network leaders were recognized in September at an awards ceremony held during the 2021 ERG & Council Conference.



"The work led by ERIE's affinity networks is important to the sustainability of our organization. Educating, raising awareness and celebrating our diverse cultures is important to creating inclusive workplaces," said Christina Marsh, ERIE's chief diversity and community development officer. "I was pleased to see this well-deserved national recognition for these two affinity networks and Fred Johnson, given the deep commitments each has to advancing DEI here at ERIE."



While Erie Insurance has had a formal commitment to diversity and inclusion for more than 10 years, this national recognition also comes at a time when the company is enhancing and elevating its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts under the leadership of Marsh, who reports to ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro.



"Treating others with dignity and respect has been at the heart of ERIE's values for nearly a century — and we've had a team dedicated to supporting and celebrating diversity and inclusion as an insurer, employer and community partner for more than a decade." NeCastro said. "By bringing our DEI, community outreach and economic development teams together under Chris Marsh's capable leadership, we can align our priorities and expand our efforts in these critical areas. This ultimately paves the way for greater progress in the DEI space and a more significant impact on the diverse communities and people we serve."



ERIE is also a signatory member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the nation's largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.



The 2021 Diversity Impact Awards leverages a data driven and scientifically validated model called The Impact Model™, developed by Dr. Theresa Welbourne, senior affiliate research scientist at the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations and CEO of eePulse. In addition to the recognition, organizations that participate annually in the Diversity Impact Awards process receive benchmarking data to measure their own progress over time.



"As we continue our DEI journey, this recognition and these insights will allow us to build upon this strong foundation," Marsh added.



"We were inspired by the initiatives outlined in the many applications we received this year. They were all exceptional, but this incredible group really did stand out for their sacrifices and level of dedication to keeping people connected during the most trying of times," said Cile Johnson, principal and chief business officer at Talent Dimensions. "We're so proud to honor these groups and individuals who sacrificed to keep this important work moving forward, and still are."

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

About the Diversity Impact Awards™

The Diversity Impact Awards™ were launched in 2020 as the next iteration of the ERG & Council Honors Award™. The ERG & Council Honors Award™ was the first and longest running, nationally recognized award to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. It was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils, (now the Global ERG Network) a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc., a subsidiary of Talent Dimensions.

About the ERG & Council Conference™

ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results. However, to remain impactful and effective, they need opportunities to increase their skills and knowledge, to learn, share best practices, opportunities to network, celebrate and grow. This was the purpose of the first annual conference designed specifically for ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils.

About the Global ERG Network

The Global ERG Network is a practice group of Talent Dimensions and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils and Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational and business objectives.

About PRISM International, Inc.

PRISM, a Talent Dimensions company, is a full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, addressing unconscious bias, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils.

About USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations

Since its founding over 40 years ago, the Center for Effective Organizations (CEO), a research center in the USC Marshall School of Business, is world-renowned for its breakthrough research and insights on organizational performance, effectiveness and talent management. Today, CEO is at the forefront, discovering and creating the latest knowledge in the design and management of organizations for companies that range from mid-sized to the Global 500. CEO's worldwide network includes research scientists, faculty experts, best-selling authors and corporate partners. Working together, they provide forward-thinking leaders with trusted insights and the hands-on learning they need to help them solve complex problems and build highly effective, sustainable organizations.

