Erie Insurance named Best Employer for Diversity 2020 by Forbes

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance has been named to Forbes' annual list of Best Employers for Diversity for 2020. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are proud to be one of only 500 U.S. companies earning this distinction," remarked Tesha Nesbit Arrington, director of diversity and inclusion and community outreach, at Erie Insurance. "We know that by continuing to deliver on our promise to foster, promote and celebrate diversity, we'll have teams think more creatively to address the needs of our customers and support for our agents."

The Forbes/Statista study was an anonymous online survey taken by more than 60,000 employees working for firms or institutions that employ 1,000 or more people.

The following parameters were considered in the study: age, gender equality, ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQA+ and general diversity. Additionally, an index of objective and publicly available diversity performance indicators were considered.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

