ERIE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two decades in the insurance industry, Bob Vetter has been appointed vice president and branch manager at Erie Insurance's Indiana branch.

Vetter joined ERIE as a commercial underwriter in 1993, later becoming district sales manager in Indiana. He has served as a state commercial insurance manager since 2010, helping to grow commercial premium in the state of Indiana.

Erie Insurance names Bob Vetter Indiana branch manager

"Bob is an experienced insurance professional with a proven track record of profitable growth," says Rick Gordon, Erie Insurance regional sales officer. "Because of his deep familiarity with the Indiana market and our ERIE agents in the area, he is the right candidate for the job."

Vetter is a graduate of Kent State University. He has earned several insurance designations including the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Certified Insurance Counselor and Life Underwriting Training Council of Fellows certification.

Vetter takes over as branch manager effective January 2.

