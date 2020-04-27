Erie Insurance to Provide up to $2.5 Million to Agents and Employees Supporting Local COVID-19 Community Efforts

ERIE, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance today announced additional support for local communities through the new "ERIE Agents Giving Back" project. The project provides funding to ERIE agents to use specifically in supporting their local communities.

"We've seen so many of our agents already stepping up to provide much-needed support to their local communities," said Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance. "This infusion of additional funding will give them even more opportunities to continue these good works."

Since the start of the pandemic, ERIE agents have been supporting local businesses by purchasing food for healthcare workers and first responders, donating to local COVID-19 funds or assisting local non-profits in need of help during this time.

As part of the program, Erie Insurance will reimburse agents up to $1,000 and match additional activities at 50%.

ERIE also increased the amount of funding available to its field offices across 12 states and the District of Columbia to support their charitable giving. All in, this additional support can help boost the charitable work of ERIE's field employees and agents by nearly $2.5 million.



"When it comes to being helpful, that's where we shine," added NeCastro. "We are challenging our agents and employees to be creative and give thought to ways they can continue to help the communities and people we serve."

The ERIE Agents Giving Back project is just one of many ways ERIE continues its mission to be Above All in Service. Visit ERIE's COVID-19 Information Center to learn other ways ERIE is supporting its customers and communities during these challenging times.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

