Erik Bergman's Great.com Pledges $1M+ to a Community of Philanthropic Entrepreneurs

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Bergman founded Great.com in 2018 with the aim of doing good and helping to prevent the global climate crisis. Using his expertise in iGaming, Erik wanted to build a revenue-generating platform that would help carry out this mission.

The business concept of Great.com is to build the world's most trusted iGaming review website, which would generate profits through affiliate partnerships – 100% of which would be donated to vetted charities working to solve climate change.

Transforming organizational structure

Not only is the business concept unique, but the organizational structure and management of Great.com is also groundbreaking. Transparency is one of its core values with employee conditions and work culture shared openly. For example, Great.com records and publishes weekly meetings to its website along with employees' salaries. The ambition of Great.com is not just to end the climate crisis but to challenge the traditional norms associated with work. Erik has set out to build a more open, inclusive, and sustainable organization which he hopes will set the blueprint for other companies to follow.

Since its inception, Great.com has donated more than $225,000 to charitable causes. Now another donation is being made, this time to Founders Pledge - a community of over 1,400 entrepreneurs uniquely committed to giving. Every member of Founders Pledge must make a legally binding "pledge" to donate a chosen portion of their current or future wealth to charity.

Erik Bergman now joins as a member and thus allocates 20 percent of his remaining shareholding in Catena Media, corresponding to approximately $ 1+ million. A direct donation of $100,000 is also made, to help fund core operational costs.

Streamlining charity

Founders Pledge is a unique community of entrepreneurs who have a shared purpose of wanting to do the most good in the world. The organization has a research team that focuses on charity due diligence, data collection, and the identification of neglected cause areas throughout the world that are being underserved philanthropically. They strive to use data and analysis to recommend charities which will offer the largest return per dollar donated. What also makes Founders Pledge unique is that the network is at the forefront of research on which organizations can best prevent the spread of pandemics such as COVID-19.

Erik Bergman, founder of Great.com, comments:

"When I founded Great.com, it was because I wanted to build an organization that could make as much difference as possible to our environment - both from a climate and organizational perspective. So, it is important for me to find ways to create an exponential effect. Founders Pledge is one such organization, as they have built up unique expertise on how to create the greatest impact in charity. It's an honor for me that Great.com can now help the right organizations get support for their work."

David Goldberg, founder, Founders Pledge, adds:

"It is very welcome that Erik Bergman and Great.com join our network. We bring together entrepreneurs with cutting-edge skills that are all driven by helping to do good for our world. The exchange between members is very valuable and Great.com can now take advantage of the unique knowledge we possess, to be able to make more well-founded donations."

"My wish is that entrepreneurs and companies around the world start to be driven by serving a greater purpose. By joining Founders Pledge, I want to inspire others to do the same. You can make a difference if you do the right research and manage it through the right organizations," Erik Bergman concludes.

About Founders Pledge

Founders Pledge is an entrepreneurial community that, since its inception in 2015, has so far gathered more than 1,400 members who together have pledged $ 2.4 billion to charity. Founders Pledge's unique research team conducts research and provides tailored giving advice so that its members can make informed giving decisions and donate to the highest-impact charities.

Founders Pledge has been connected to the ecosystem of tech and start-up companies from the beginning. With the drive to create a better world and a society that enriches, they have developed a product and community that entrepreneurs want to be a part of. The team working for the organization is located in London, San Francisco, New York and Berlin.

About Great.com

Great.com is an organization founded by Erik Bergman, whose purpose is to do good and help prevent the global climate crisis. Today, the organization consists of about 10 people, who create unique affiliate products for the iGaming industry, which in turn create profits that are in full are allocated among various charity foundations. Great.com operates with a long-term perspective of at least 50 years, which will create the conditions for developing sustainable business models and working methods for employees and other contributing parties.

Great.com also creates content on social media such as Instagram and YouTube, to inform and inspire other entrepreneurs to want to do good. The number of followers has already reached a few hundred thousand.

Since its inception in 2018, Great.com has now donated more than $325,0000 to charitable causes.

For more information, please contact:



Erik Bergman, Founder, Great.com

Email: [email protected]



Angelica Isaksson, PR & Project Manager, Great.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Great.com