Erika Olsén Leaves her Position as CIO at Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIO Erika Olsén has decided to leave Castellum for a new assignment outside the group. She is employed until December 31 and will remain in office until successor has been appointed.

Since November 2015, Erika Olsén has been part of Group Management with overall responsibility for the development of Castellum's property portfolio. She has been part of the successful positioning of the portfolio by actively initiating, planning and implementing a number of extensive investments and sales with the aim of continually improving Castellum's geographical investments in the metropolitan regions of the Nordic region. One example is Castellum's recently completed investment in Helsinki, which is a first object for continued eastward development.

"I want to sincerely thank Erika for her wholehearted engagement in Castellum and for her solid efforts in the development of the Group's property portfolio and wish her the best of luck for the future," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum's CEO.

The process of recruiting a successor has been initiated.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 am CET on August 7, 2018.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 84 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.



