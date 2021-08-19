Erika Preskiny's new book "Vuidez Emocional" is a relevant piece bringing a new perspective of widowhood where death also consumes the one living.

Preskiny writes, "Many times we think that widowhood is only when our partner dies. However, there is another type of widowhood in single mothers, married women, broken courtships, and divorces when the dead that we mourn is still alive. Every day we carry this dead living in loneliness, contempt, humiliation, and frustration. It is only when we give this widowhood to God that we can find a light at the end of the tunnel, to begin living a life to the full."

Published by Page Publishing, Erika Preskiny's comforting book offers soothing wisdom and provides reassurance that everything is going to be okay. It is inevitable for these widows to be filled with mourning, pain, and void. The only way for a woman to heal from this pain is to give herself to God, and He will pave the path forward.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Vuidez Emocional" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597363/Erika_Preskiny.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

