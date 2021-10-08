Erin Dauterive, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Dauterive, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted OBGYN for her outstanding achievements in the medical field and her devotion to the medical community through her services at Ochsner Medical Center – O'Neal.

Erin Dauterive, MD

Committed to offering the best possible care, the Ochsner Medical Center – O'Neal is situated at 16777 Medical Center Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The dedicated physicians provide primary care and a number of specialty care services all in one convenient location. Same-day appointments are available, and Ochsner makes it easy for you to fill your prescriptions at its onsite pharmacy.

Board-certified Obstetrician & Gynecologist Dr. Erin Dauterive specializes in all facets of women's health, including obstetrics and gynecology, gynecologic robotic surgery, robotic surgery, family birthing services, and alternative birthing options. She has devoted over nine years to the medical community at the Ochsner Medical Center, demonstrating the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion. Throughout her years practicing at the Ochsner Medical Center, she has garnered a commendable reputation for providing excellent care, her attentiveness, and her willingness to inform her patients.

Among her academic achievements, Dr. Dauterive received her undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University. Her medical career began after obtaining her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Shreveport, where she became a Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society member. To further her medical training, she then completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. While in residency, Dr. Dauterive served as Co-Administrative Chief Resident her senior year. She also received several awards including, "Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology". Following this, she became board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In her spare time, Dr. Dauterive enjoys health and fitness. She devotes her time to local and community charitable endeavors.

Dr. Dauterive dedicates this honorable recognition to her father, Dr. Francis Ralph Dauterive, Jr., an OBGYN, and her mentor Dr. Veronica Gillispie.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/erin-dauterive and https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-health-center-oneal.

