Ernesto Bayona's new book "The Number Concept, True its Definition and The Division by Zero." is an interesting chapbook on the errors found in mathematical principles.

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ernesto Bayona, a graduate of telecommunications engineering and electrical faculty, has completed his new book "The Number Concept, True its Definition and The Division by Zero.": a compelling work that clears the confusion in the true concept of numbers, the real solution to the division of zero, as well as the common errors that have been incorporated in answering the problem. The author holds a master's degree in telematics. Studying the mathematical principles for years led him to refute existing theories and to demonstrate its eternal dialectic. His book answers the questions and doubts a student had during their school days.

Ernesto Bayona

Bayona shares, "This project is based on developing a true calculation method that correctly defines the axioms that establish the concept of number, solving the division by zero, and the mathematical definitions that allow its implementation."

Published by Page Publishing, Ernesto Bayona's perceptive critique on mathematical axioms and its relationship to the number concept.

It's a short yet straightforward read that will be helpful for students studying the field.

