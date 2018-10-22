Ernie Bio Joins ForgePoint Capital Investment Team

Most recently, Ernie served as Chief Operating Officer of a government "startup" called the Defense Innovation Unit, headquartered in Silicon Valley. In that capacity, he was responsible for executing the organization's strategy in an effort to rapidly identify and acquire cutting edge commercial technologies to solve national security challenges. Ernie helped grow the organization from roughly 20 to 70 employees and expand to four locations. As COO, he oversaw the approval and execution of over 60 prototype projects across five technology portfolios, from cybersecurity to commercial space.

"We're pleased to welcome Ernie to the team," said ForgePoint Co-founder and Managing Director Don Dixon. "His deep operating experience from across the public and private sectors brings a broad perspective as we work with technology leaders to build the next generation of leading cybersecurity companies."

Ernie began his career as an F-16 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and has served in multiple combat deployments. Following ten years of active service, his work in the private sector includes roles across business strategy and operations, first as a management consultant advising clients on corporate strategy or business transformation and later with an early stage startup focused on secure and scaleable microgrids. Ernie also holds an M.B.A. from the NYU Stern School of Business and a B.S. in cell and molecular biology from Loyola University.

"The information space is under attack. Global prosperity and national security depend upon a commitment to secure cyberspace from hackers, criminals or advanced adversaries. I look forward to working with entrepreneurs to shape the direction of innovation in security," said Ernie Bio. "The decision to join ForgePoint Capital was an easy one, given their stellar reputation, investment track record, and its extensive network of trusted relationships in cybersecurity."

Ernie Bio will work with ForgePoint to help identify promising investment areas, evaluate new opportunities, and support existing portfolio companies.

About ForgePoint Capital

ForgePoint Capital is a $300 million fund exclusively investing in cybersecurity companies. The firm brings deep industry expertise and a strong network of relationships. ForgePoint's 52-member Cybersecurity Advisory Council includes industry CEOs, security entrepreneurs, senior information security executives, and former government security leaders. Portfolio companies include 4iQ, Appthority, Attivo, Bayshore Networks, BehavioSec, CyberCube, ID Experts, IronNet Cybersecurity, LoginRadius, Prevoty (acq. by Imperva), ReversingLabs, Trusted Key and Uptycs. ForgePoint's principals have been investing in cybersecurity since 1998 and have made 38 cybersecurity investments. For more information, please visit www.forgepointcap.com.

400 S. El Camino Real, Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402

www.forgepointcap.com

SOURCE ForgePoint Capital

Related Links

https://forgepointcap.com/

