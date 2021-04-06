Erno Laszlo Announces Mental Health Activist Poppy Jamie As Global Wellness Advisor

Since 1927 when Dr. Laszlo founded the line, the brand has always approached healthy skin from the inside out. Marilyn Monroe famously stated "Erno Laszlo not only heals my skin, but he soothes my soul." While the brand has continued to stress the importance of self-care and confidence building through their effective skin rituals, partnering with Poppy Jamie, a passionate advocate for mental health interventions, adds much greater value during these stressful times.

"Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time and attention needed to nurture and restore our mental health is more crucial than ever. Poppy is kindly lending her expertise in this space by pairing our skincare rituals with positive mental wellness practices to improve customers' overall wellbeing," said Charles Denton, Global CEO of Erno Laszlo.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Erno Laszlo. Their philosophy of delivering confidence through healthy-looking skin resonates today more than ever. By introducing more mindfulness into their pioneering skin rituals, we can add huge value to the consumer experience, delivering a prescription for healthier skin through a healthier state of mind," said Poppy Jamie.

Poppy goes on to describe her passion for multi-tasking when it comes to her well-being and skincare rituals explaining, "Combining the two ensures both become more special and elevate each other. For example, every Sunday I carve out 20 minutes to meditate after applying the brand's Vitality Treatment Mask while letting it work its magic. After a busy week, the mask reminds me to take some time and slow down – which is always a much-needed reminder! I feel so rewarded afterwards because not only does my skin brighten and glow, but I also feel amazing for having simultaneously calmed my mind."

Over the coming year, Poppy Jamie will collaborate with Erno Laszlo on a variety of wellness initiatives including a mindfulness themed calendar to correspond with the brand's beloved skincare rituals and new product launches, blog posts to live on ErnoLaszlo.com, social media support on shared channels, and much more.

Poppy's favorite Erno Laszlo products include:

Firming Cream – "By using it every morning, I feel the most dramatic difference in my skin."

Multi-Task Eye Serum Masks – "A must-have before all photo shoots and interviews."

Hydra-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask – "I can't go to bed without applying and writing in my gratitude journal."

Vitality Treatment Mask – which Poppy applies while she meditates weekly

ABOUT POPPY JAMIE

Mental health activist, Forbes' '30 under 30', entrepreneur, TV presenter, and upcoming book author, Poppy Jamie is the founder of the mental wellbeing app Happy Not Perfect, co-founder of the accessories line Pop & Suki and host of the Not Perfect podcast. In 2016, Poppy launched the first talk show on Snapchat called 'Pillow Talk with Poppy' and went on to launch her two enterprises dedicated to creating accessible tools to help soothe the stress and anxiety levels of users and boost their mental health. Poppy is the youngest board member on the UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital Board of Advisors and a Point of Light award holder (given to her in 2019 by then Prime Minister Theresa May for her ground-breaking work in the mental health field). She runs Happiness Workshops for thousands of institutions and companies across the UK and US, from Cambridge University to the New York Times. She is also a Global Goals keeper for the United Nations. @happynotperfect @poppyjamie

ABOUT ERNO LASZLO

Founded by the father of modern skincare, Dr. Erno Laszlo, with a mission to support and encourage people in pursuing their life ambitions by providing science-based solutions that restored skin to its optimum health. His pioneering approach to enabling self-care and confidence through customized skin rituals is trusted by icons of the past and present. Today, Erno Laszlo is recognized for delivering proven results through clean science and a 360-lifestyle approach that addresses modern skincare wellness needs. The products are available internationally through leading department stores, e-tailers and on www.ernolaszlo.com.

