Erno Laszlo Relaunches the "Famous Pink Mask" with New Packaging
Clinically proven to brighten, plump, smooth and hydrate skin with immediate results
Jan 27, 2021, 11:02 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the mask that does the most, the mix-to-activate Vitality Treatment Mask (VTM), is clinically proven to target skin concerns instantly, leaving skin looking brighter, plumper, smoother and more even-toned. As Erno Laszlo's leading product in China, this famously known "Pink Mask" or "Wedding Mask" is used in the months and days leading up to a wedding or other important life event. Now you can bring a moment of self-care and a luxury spa experience with professional grade results directly to your home by indulging in this unique two-step ritual.
When mixing the Triple Mineral Powder with Pink Clay Magnesium Carbonate and the Liquid Activator with ProVitamin B5, it becomes an active treatment mask that creates a rubbery texture to be applied on the face and peeled off. Upon application, the treatment mask creates a cooling endothermic reaction, temporarily lowering the temperature of the skin by seven degrees and increasing hydration levels by 48%.* After repeated use, improvements in the appearance of pore size and an overall refreshed and healthier complexion will result. With consumers heightened awareness of their skin health due to constant video conference calls, Erno Laszlo's Vitality Treatment Mask is the solution to looking video-ready in an instant.
Undeniable Results After One Use:100% of subjects said*:
- Their skin felt smoother
- Their skin looked plumper and fuller
- Their skin appeared more radiant and brighter
- The mask calmed their skin
- They felt an improvement in skin clarity
- Their skin looked healthier
Availability: Erno Laszlo 4-Pack Vitality Treatment Mask is available for $88 (which includes four applications and a spatula to apply) at ErnoLaszlo.com beginning 1/26
ABOUT ERNO LASZLO
Doctor Founded Skincare Since 1927. Dr. Erno Laszlo's unique scientific approach to formulating life changing products is trusted by icons of the past and present. Our mission is to enable self-care and confidence through customized skin rituals.
We believe in the power of uncompromised skin through proven results and our Clean Promise.
*Results from an independent consumer testing panel of 31 participants, with Asian skin tone, age 20 to 35, after one use.
