Ernst & Young (EY) Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro and Software Improvement Group (SIG) Partner to Guide Organizations Towards Successful Digital Transformation

BELGRADE, Serbia and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Improvement Group (SIG) today announced its partnership with Ernst & Young (EY) Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro to help organizations improve the health of their business-critical software applications. Through this new partnership, EY clients in this region receive objective, fact-based measurements of the maintainability and security of their software landscape and architecture. These results, augmented with recommendations from SIG, the global leader in software assurance, are essential in facilitating each client's digital transformation.

Branko Subotic, Senior Manager in Cybersecurity & IT Advisory Services of EY Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro: "The software measurements performed by SIG's TÜViT certified laboratory help provide our customers with fundamental transparency into the code quality of their application portfolios. SIG, with its software assurance platform, Sigrid®, enables our customers to continuously control, improve and protect their software assets and ultimately track the progress of their digital transformation."

Luc Brandts, CEO of SIG: "We are excited to formalize our cooperation with EY, located in Belgrade, Serbia. Our platform and services are complementary and synergetic. As software nowadays is the differentiating currency, the importance of code quality and security assurance is rapidly increasing. We share a strong focus and expertise in this area: SIG performs the objective, continuous source code measurements, monitoring the progress, where EY actively helps their clients to implement the recommendations. Together, we guide them step-by-step through their digital transformation or legacy modernization."

As part of the partnership, EY clients of this region gain access to Sigrid. The platform's key features include identifying maintainability risks, security vulnerabilities and architectural hotspots. SIG developed Sigrid based on its 20 years of experience in measuring more than 25 billion lines of source code from thousands of applications written in hundreds of software languages. The SIG expertise in measuring and monitoring all aspects of software development enables its clients to implement software assurance according to the ISO/IEC 25010 standard.

More information: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com.

About EY Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Software Improvement Group (SIG)

Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps business and technology leaders drive their organizational objectives by fundamentally improving the health and security of their software applications. SIG combines its proprietary tools and software analysis data with its consultants' expertise to help organizations measure, evaluate and improve code quality – whether they're building, buying or operating software.

SIG has the world's largest software analysis database with more than 25 billion lines of code across more than 260 technologies. The expert consultants at SIG use this data to evaluate an organization's IT assets on maintainability, scalability, reliability, complexity, security, privacy and other mission-critical factors. The SIG laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis.

Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam with regional offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt.

For more information about SIG: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com.

SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)