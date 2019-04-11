Ernst & Young LLP and Stratio BD Inc. form alliance to help enterprises use artificial intelligence to transform their organizations

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announces its alliance with Stratio BD Inc., a leading distributed technology and artificial intelligence platform company, to help enterprises apply the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) to their organizations. There are plans to expand the alliance to further EY member firms outside the US.

EY US and Stratio will work together to help clients orchestrate a holistic transformation that leverages data, AI technology and EY deep sector knowledge. EY US teams will integrate the platform to help enable enterprises apply AI directly into their operations and data with every transaction. As a result, transaction processes learn in real time and transform to become more effective while bringing differential customer experiences.

For example, a financial services organization is using the Stratio platform company-wide to digitally onboard new customers in less than two minutes, without human intervention. The system automatically learns and designs new execution paths that better adapt to each customer. It calculates regulatory KPIs and creates accurate reports that can be leveraged to develop advanced behavioral scoring models. These intelligence models are the core of the organization's business processes and strategy.

Other industries such as power and utilities can use the integrated platform from EY and Stratio to execute – with a single click – hundreds of consumption prediction models across an organization's operational data, such as power consumption during specific time periods, to quickly and accurately identify the most effective and efficient business model.

Beatriz Sanz Saiz, EY Global Data Analytics Leader, Advisory, says:

"For enterprises, every transaction is an opportunity to learn, and the Stratio platform captures the data as well as the customer journey and builds intelligence simultaneously, because AI is built right into those transactions and operations. We are thrilled to establish this strategic alliance with Stratio, which represents a significant disruption in the market, as businesses of all sizes transform into technology organizations with a new center of gravity at their core: data and AI. With this approach, intelligence becomes the essence of every process, so that with every single transaction or client interaction the process becomes more efficient, for continual improvements in the customer experience."

Oscar Méndez Soto, CEO and founding partner, Stratio Inc. BD, says:

"Digital giants already have data intelligence and AI embedded into their companies, and the knowledge gained rules their processes, because their applications learn and become smarter with every interaction. Our Stratio platform can help companies move to the same paradigm – AI at the core – starting with small, step by step use cases with clear business impacts and a focus on the business objectives. We look forward to working with EY to empower more organizations with these essential tools and help them to compete more effectively in their markets."

EY teams will provide experience in transformation across strategy, innovation, experience, data, AI, operations technology and trust, supported by EY teams of industry professionals and more than 9,000 data scientists. EY US and Stratio will help organizations transform towards technologically advanced companies through data and AI, to better compete and lead in the market.

For more information, visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/big-data-analytics

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP