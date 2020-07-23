Ernst & Young LLP appoints Steve Payne as EY Americas Vice Chair - Consulting

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP announced today that Steve Payne has been appointed EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting. This key leadership position oversees more than 20,000 consultants who are focused on creating long-term value for clients through sustainable, inclusive growth. In addition to bringing the full power of the EY organization to clients through technology and innovation, this role is responsible for cultivating talent and building high-performing teams to deliver exceptional experiences for EY people.

Payne previously served as the Global Leader for the EY-Parthenon strategy consultancy as well as the Transaction Strategy and Execution Global Leader. He succeeds Hank Prybylski, who was recently named EY Global Vice Chair – Transformation.

"Steve's inclusive leadership approach will help our people and our clients respond to change and transformation with the agility and empathy needed in these extraordinary times," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "From strategy through execution, he will help companies transform in the face of accelerating complexity by putting humans at the center, leveraging technologies at speed and enabling innovation at scale."

"I thrive on helping people and businesses achieve their full potential, and I'm thrilled to lead this dynamic practice of talented consultants as they collaborate with our clients to reframe their future," said Payne. "I am looking forward to delivering innovative solutions that will help solve our clients' toughest challenges while building resilience."

Payne has been advising top-tier institutions on operations management for more than 30 years. Drawing from extensive international experience in Europe and emerging markets in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, he has delivered working capital improvement programs for Fortune 100 clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, he was the chief executive officer of a global boutique consulting firm that focused on helping companies improve cash flow from working capital via operational improvement. He also has served in industry as an operations and supply chain leader, as well as an industrial engineer.

"Steve embodies the transformative, client-centric mindset that will help ignite innovation throughout our Consulting practice," said Errol Gardner, EY Global Vice Chair – Consulting. "I am incredibly excited to work alongside Steve as we help clients find opportunities to drive long-term value in the midst of the current business uncertainty."

About EY's Consulting Services

In Consulting, we are building a better working world by transforming businesses through the power of people, technology and innovation.

It's our ambition to become the world's leading transformation consultants.

The diversity and skills of our 70,000+ people will help EY clients realize transformation by putting humans at the center, delivering technology at speed and leveraging innovation at scale.

These core drivers of 'Transformation Realized' will create long-term value for our people, our clients and society.

For more information about our Consulting organization, please visit ey.com/consulting.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In doing so, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited serving clients in the US.

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

