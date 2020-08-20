eRollCall Announces the Launch of its Centralized Collaboration Platform to Modernize Legislative Lobbying

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eRollCall LLC announces the launch of its new platform to enable transparent and efficient legislative roll calls for organizations, leads, and lobbyists. The platform offers real-time reporting on lobbyist efforts and progress around critical bills, eliminating the need for manual tracking and in-person meetings and offering an enhanced set of analytical tools to digitize the reporting and analysis processes.

The launch was executed in collaboration with Aberdeen Labs, eRollCall's value-add investor leading the development of the platform and future growth efforts. By licensing eRollCall, organizations will benefit substantially from lobbying effort transparency and efficiency of in-house and external teams. Leads can set legislator assignments for a team of lobbyists, define the roll call deadline information, and keep track of lobbyist effort. Lobbyists obtain a clear understanding of assignments and can easily report progress and updates while on the go.

Total lobbying spend in the United States has grown from $2.44 billion in 2005 to $3.47 billion in 2019. To date, organizations and lobbyists have relied on emails, phone calls, and in-person meetings to coordinate with different parties. Progress and status have been tracked offline using spreadsheets or paper-based methods resulting in inefficiencies, redundancies, and higher rates of error.

"With eRollCall, we aim to digitize a key aspect of lobbying during these challenging times. Using our tool, industry professionals can complete a variety of tasks asynchronously, eliminating the need to meet in person. Further, we hope to bring an increased level of transparency to the roll call process for the benefit of all stakeholders involved," says co-founder Gerry Reyes.

Founded by two seasoned Lobbyists with decades of experience, eRollCall's mission is to modernize lobbying with digital solutions. Their flagship product, eRollCall, is a collaboration platform that enables transparent and efficient roll calls. eRollCall is proudly based in Chicago and can be used by any organization for any legislative bill around the country.

Aberdeen Labs, a subsidiary of Aberdeen Advisors LLC, is a value-add technology investment firm whose mission is to bring innovation to market. Aberdeen Labs invests in high growth startups and manages day-to-day operations and technologies for its portfolio companies.

