ERP Advisors Group Draws Attention to Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 16, ERP Advisors Group hosted a conference call and live podcast to discuss the topic of "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting with ERP," especially as it relates to the current economic climate.

ERP Advisors Group

As Shawn Windle, the founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, explained, "These are uncertain times, and internal control is an important subject that can't be overlooked. No matter what the situation is, it's important to have high integrity in your financial reporting, and the ultimate reason you put an ERP in place is to generate accurate financial statements."

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

Windle noted that internal control over financial reporting is not just an issue for public companies. "Private companies have to pay attention to Sarbanes-Oxley requirements as well," he said, "because their financials are coming under increased scrutiny with the state of current affairs. Even non-profits benefit from internal controls when reporting to donors, government agencies, and the like."

