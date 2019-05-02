ERP Maestro Announces Its Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW® to Showcase Award-Winning Access Control Solution

PLANTATION, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of innovative, cloud-based solutions for companies running SAP® software, today announced it will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida in booth #344. The company will showcase its multi-award-winning Access Analyzer and Access Reviewer, in addition to its segregation of duties (SoD) advantages for S/4HANA.

Access Analyzer, the-first-of-its-kind cloud access control and GRC compliance solution, now also used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms, has been recognized multiple times, most recently with a 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Award, Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Award and 20/20 GRC Value Award. The technology has been distinguished for its access control platform, which automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of access risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation.

"We're seeing the transformation that automation can bring to a company's internal cybersecurity defenses," said Jody Paterson, CEO of ERP Maestro. "Insider threats, while very common, are getting more recognition from companies around the globe and we have an opportunity to help address these risks and continue our mission of keeping companies secure on the inside."

Also on display at the ERP Maestro booth this year are:

Access Reviewer: Debuting at last year's SAPPHIRE NOW, Access Reviewer, with its quick implementation time (less than one hour) and lowest total cost of ownership in solutions of its class, was recognized with a Golden Bridge Award for its streamlining of periodic access reviews.

Automated Provisioning: This offering enables secure and compliant provisioning of new roles and assignments. It further helps maintain a clean SAP environment with the detection of new risks during the creation of new roles.

Emergency Access Management: Security and risk owners can grant temporary or elevated access to users in a compliant manner with Emergency Access Management, while automating and tracking each step in the process.

Preferred GRC Reporting: This downloadable app delivers advanced, intuitive reporting while reducing the complexity and time of reporting regardless of project size.

Additionally, ERP Maestro will highlight its Momentum Partner Program at this year's SAPPHIRE NOW. The Momentum Partner Program expands ERP Maestro's collaboration with audit firms, technology companies, consultants, resellers and security evangelists to further the mission of reducing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) issues and decreasing security challenges. Leading the program is industry veteran Ryan Throop, Director of Strategic Alliances at ERP Maestro.

Attendees at SAPPHIRE NOW may learn more about ERP Maestro's solutions and programs at booth #344. To register in advance for a personalized demo or a discussion about what's ahead for access controls in S/4HANA, click here.

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance and security in SAP® solutions incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the detection, prevention and monitoring of internal cybersecurity risks related to inappropriate access to sensitive data and transactions, accelerating remediation and minimizing exposure to potential breaches and fraud. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by most of the world's largest audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

