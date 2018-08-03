ERP Maestro Extends Executive Team with Key Leadership Appointments

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today the extension of its executive management team by introducing Joe Gruttadauria, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Marks, Vice President of Product and Customer Success. Both Gruttadauria and Marks have joined ERP Maestro to drive adoption of ERP Maestro across markets, ensure optimal customer experience and plan product development aligned with customer and market needs.

"These additions to our executive team will help more and more ERP users solve the increasing internal security challenges organizations face day-to-day and continue our track record of exemplary customer engagement and success," said Jody Paterson, CEO, ERP Maestro.

A software veteran with over 25 years of executive leadership experience, Gruttadauria previously led strategic sales initiatives for multiple technology organizations including SAP, Oracle, PeopleFluent and Centra. More recently, he held the position of SVP Corporate Development, as well as VP Global Sales, at Qstream.

In his new role, Gruttadauria will lead ERP Maestro's direct sales team, focus on growing global sales and work to expand channel partner relationships. A former adjunct professor for the Philadelphia University Graduate School of Business Administration, Gruttadauria received an MBA in Finance from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Marks previously worked in IT advisory, compliance and SAP security positions for large organizations, including Big-4 audit firm KPMG and large consulting firm Accenture. He also managed IT security and compliance as the identity and access management architect for Coca-Cola Enterprises. He has also held product management responsibilities for the Identity product portfolio at Core Security. In his product and customer success role at ERP Maestro, he will develop strategies to drive adoption and retention of ERP Maestro, in addition to developing the product roadmap. Marks holds an MBA from Emory University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Wake Forest University.

"With Joe's and Michael's background in enterprise technology sales, IT security and compliance, ERP Maestro is better positioned to expand our services across markets and fully address the SAP security needs of organizations everywhere," said Paterson.

ERP Maestro makes managing internal security incredibly easy with its automated controls for access, security and GRC. Used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms, its cloud technology platform automates the monitoring, detection and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks, accelerates remediation and simplifies audits and compliance. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

