ERP Tops Targets for AI Developers in Large Enterprises

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is the top target cited by developers actively working with Artificial Intelligence, according to Evans Data's recently released Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning survey. Over 58% of those developers are adding AI to their ERP software or have already done so. It is also the most cited area of existing software processes that developers believe will be totally replaced by AI or machine learning, with 80% believing this. ERP is business process management software commonly used in large enterprises that integrates applications to manage the business and automate many corporate functions.

Other business processes that developers forecast being replaced by AI are Human Resources, (69%) and Workflow Automation (67%). Adding AI to Workflow Automation is already being worked on by 44% of the active AI developers in the survey. The top barrier to adopting AI or machine learning into an organization is having to transition from legacy systems.

"One of the interesting things about the advent of AI throughout our society is the fact that the software developers themselves look to be one of the primary groups whose professions will be disrupted," said Janel Garvin, CEO of Evans Data, "When we look at the types of projects that AI developers are working on it's clear that in time the need for human programmers may be reduced through ever more sophisticated tools, or in some cases supplanted by AI altogether."

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning survey is a broad topic biannual survey of developers who are actively working on AI or Machine Learning. It was conducted in October 2018 and released just last month and has a margin of error of 4.3% and contains 178 pages of in-depth survey information. Topics include: AI and the Enterprise, AI Algorithms, APIs and Frameworks, AI and ML Resources and Services, Security, Software Development Lifecycle for AI and ML, Image Recognition, Conversational Systems, IoT and AI, and more.

