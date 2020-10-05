ERT Announces Leadership Transition

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, a leading global data and technology company which minimizes risk and uncertainty in clinical trials, today announced that Joe Eazor will succeed Jim Corrigan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 5, 2020. Jim will continue to support the company during a transition period.

Joe Eazor will succeed Jim Corrigan as President and Chief Executive Officer of ERT effective October 5, 2020. Joe joins ERT after successfully leading multiple companies in a CEO role, including experience running both public and private companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, and previously as CEO of Rackspace and as CEO of Earthlink. Joe also has held senior executive roles at Oracle, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, and Electronic Data Systems.

Joe joins ERT after successfully leading multiple companies in a CEO role, including experience running both public and private companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, and previously as CEO of Rackspace and as CEO of Earthlink. Joe also has held senior executive roles at Oracle, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, and Electronic Data Systems, including global P&L responsibility for the $22 billion HP Enterprise Services division.

"Joe's proven track record of leading successful innovation and growth in both healthcare and technology companies impressed the Board of Directors," said Judith Charpentier of Astorg.

The clinical trial industry is undergoing rapid change, and there is an increased need for technology-driven solutions to support virtual and hybrid trials through patient-administered and remote assessments. The Board recruited Joe, with his deep technology leadership experience, to drive a new growth chapter for ERT.

"My commitment to ERT's clients and employees is to bring more rapid innovation to the market with an unrelenting focus on quality and service delivery," said Joe Eazor. "ERT is already a well-established global leader across the eClinical space, and I am excited to partner with our clients as we further accelerate our journey toward also becoming the end-to-end virtual trial market leader."

Jim has led ERT for the past seven years and has over this time expanded ERT's offering with five new business lines, more than tripling group revenue. "I have great admiration for Jim and we will continue to work together on investments outside of ERT. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank him for his contribution to the development and great success of ERT," commented Daniel Berglund of Nordic Capital.

About ERT

ERT is a leading provider of high-quality patient data collection solutions for use in clinical drug development. ERT delivers a combination of technology, services, and clinical consulting that increase the accuracy and reliability of patient and post approval data across a range of fields including centralized Imaging, Cardiac Safety, Respiratory, and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) - encompassing patient-, clinician-, observer- and performance-reported outcomes. By efficiently integrating these solutions through a system built from a base of scientific and regulatory expertise, and additionally leveraging cloud-based analytics, ERT collects, analyses, and delivers safety and efficacy data to its customers that are critical to the approval, labelling, and reimbursement of pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ert.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments and Financial Services, and Nordic Capital also invests selectively in Industrial & Business Services. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than €15 billion in over 110 investments. The Nordic Capital vehicles are based in Jersey and are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, the UK and the US, any or all of which are referred to as Nordic Capital Advisors. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading independent private equity firm with over €8 billion of assets under management. Astorg seeks to partner with entrepreneurial management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Western Europe and North America, working together to create value through the provision of strategic guidance, experienced governance, and adequate capital. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body enhancing its reactivity. Astorg focuses on global B-to-B companies, in particular software, healthcare, business-to-business professional services, and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, and Milan. For further information about Astorg please visit www.astorg.com.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding and investment company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets. Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. For further information please visit www.novoholdings.dk.

Drew Bustos

VP, Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

732-698-4557

SOURCE ERT

Related Links

https://www.ert.com

