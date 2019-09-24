Ertz Family Foundation Launches The 2nd Annual 'Catches for the Community' Campaign

Based on the on-the-field accomplishments of Philadelphia Eagles record-holding tight end, Zach Ertz, the 2nd Annual 'Catches for the Community' is a performance-based crowdfunding campaign benefiting the Ertz Family Foundation's sports, education, and family enrichment focus areas.

The inaugural 'Catches for the Community' campaign was based on Ertz's 2018 - '19 season for breaking the record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single season. To support the Ertz Family Foundation, a fiscally-sponsored project founded by Zach and his wife Julie, the foundation's education partner, Chegg, pledged $860 for every first down Zach earned (66) and $1,086 for every touchdown (8) totaling $65,448 in funds raised for education. Chegg honored Ertz's jersey number (86) by tying campaign dollar goals to it.

For the 2019/'20 NFL season, the Ertz Family Foundation is seeking the support of Eagles' fans, friends and businesses to support the Philadelphia community by participating in the fun and entertaining campaign by signing up at https://pledgeit.org/ertz2019. To start the campaign, Zach and Julie are pledging $500 per catch, and Chegg's CEO, Dan Rosensweig, is committing the same amount as last year ($860 per catch and $1,086 per touchdown). Participants can support the campaign by pledging as little as one dollar per catch, match Zach and Julie's pledge, or pledge any amount desired.

"We are incredibly honored to support Zach, Julie and the Ertz Family Foundation to empower youth by sharing learning through sports and education," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. "Chegg is proud to be part of the Foundation's family of donors where together we are making a difference in students' lives."

Ertz, a three-time nominated Pro Bowl tight end, scored the winning touchdown in the 2017-18 world championship for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. In the 2018-19 season, Ertz played a career-high 91.6 percent of snaps and set a single-season record for tight ends with 116 catches. He was named the 2018 NFLPA's Community MVP (Week 5), and received numerous community awards and recognition for his charitable work through the foundation. His wife, Julie Ertz, is an American soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), a FIFA Women's World Cup Champion (2015 and 2019), and United States Women National Team (USWNT) player of the year (2017).

"We are very excited to enter into our second year to raise funds for youth and their families through the Catches for the Community campaign. We are so appreciative that companies like Chegg, are partners with us to make this campaign a complete success. We look forward to other businesses joining the campaign too," said Ertz.

The 'Catches for the Community' campaign powered by PledgeIt launched on Friday, September 6, 2019 at https://pledgeit.org/ertz2019. The campaign's goal is to raise $250,000 by the end of the NFL regular season.

For more information, to learn how you or your company can become a partner, or for general questions, please send an email to: info@ertzfamilyfoundation.org or call (323) 590-2119.

About the Ertz Family Foundation

The Ertz Family Foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and education, and supporting family enrichment programs to build supportive communities. For more information, visit https://pledgeit.org/ertz2019. Follow the foundation on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation. The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit 501c3 organization.

