Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Albert Valencia Named to Los Angeles Business Journal's List of "Most Influential Minority Lawyers"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Valencia , a Partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, was recently named among Los Angeles Business Journal's list of "Most Influential Minority Lawyers."

"Al is a terrific attorney, and he demonstrates all the qualities you would expect from someone at the top of their game," said Barry MacNaughton, a complex business litigator who serves as the firm's co-managing partner. "We are thrilled that others in the business community also recognize his talents."

Los Angeles Business Journal said the list was created to highlight "particularly stellar minority attorneys in the L.A. region who happen to be from a broad cultural spectrum." The list includes only those considered particularly impactful on the legal scene, "while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region, along with maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles business and legal community at large."

The special issue praised Valencia, a Partner in the firm's Real Estate group, for his experience in a broad range of real estate asset classes including multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use and industrial properties.

Valencia regularly represents clients in forming joint ventures and syndications, negotiating structured finance transactions (including obtaining CMBS loans, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity), and assisting property owners in asset management. His recent work includes leading the purchase of the former Amgen campus comprised of approximately 198,478 square feet in Thousand Oaks, and the purchase of Trinity Towers, a 634,381 square foot office building in Dallas.

Valencia also serves as an active member and panelist for Filipinos in Institutional Real Estate and is a regular speaker to students at UCLA's Riordan Scholars program. He was previously recognized by Public Counsel with the 2013 Pro Bono of the Year award for his work in organizing and forming a limited equity housing cooperative as a member of the Tierra Urbana Real Estate Team, and received the Proskauer Golden Gavel award in 2010 for his outstanding pro bono work.

