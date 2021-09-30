Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Byron Moldo Named a Global Chairperson with Geneva Group International

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) today announced that Byron Z. Moldo, chair of the Firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Department, has been elected to Global Chairperson of the Debt Collection, Restructuring & Insolvency practice group at Geneva Group International (GGI), a worldwide alliance of well-established and experienced law, accounting and consulting firms committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

"GGI is one of the largest international alliances of law, accounting and consulting firms, and our participation in this respected network provides our clients tremendous resources throughout the world," said Randall S. Leff, Ervin Cohen & Jessup's co-managing partner and a member of GGI's Executive Committee. "We are proud to see Byron take on this leadership role."

Moldo's practice focus has always been bankruptcy, receivership, assignments for the benefit of creditors and all aspects of insolvency. He regularly serves as a Receiver in state and federal court cases, as assignee for the benefit of creditors, and as a fiduciary in other court-supervised matters. In addition, a substantial portion of his work consists of serving as general or special counsel to receivers, bankruptcy trustees, and other fiduciaries. Moldo also represents creditors' committees and secured creditors, and has been appointed as a Disbursing Agent, Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation Agent, and to serve in other fiduciary capacities.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Related Links

http://www.ecjlaw.com

