ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S ALBERT VALENCIA RECOGNIZED AS LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen and Jessup LLP announced today that Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department Albert C. Valencia has been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Al is an experienced real estate lawyer who has worked with a wide range of real estate asset classes," says Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "His previous work as a business consultant and his devotion to public service further qualify him as a leader of influence. This is the fourth time he has received this much deserved award."

The special supplement writes that "clients look to Valencia for his experience in a broad range of real estate asset classes including multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use, and industrial properties." His clients include developers, operators, investors, and allocators in a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and syndications, leasing, financing, workouts, and recapitalizations. He regularly represents clients in forming joint ventures and syndications, negotiating structured finance transactions (including obtaining CMBS loans, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity), and assisting property owners in asset management.

The Journal highlights some of Valencia's recent successes including "his work representing multi-family developer in the purchase of at least ten residential properties for redevelopment in Los Angeles County." Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he also successfully represented a joint venture in its purchase and financing of the 297,277 square foot Summit IV office campus, which is one of the biggest deals completed in Orange County in 2021.

In 2021 Valencia was selected by the Los Angeles Times' Commercial Real Estate Magazine as a 'Commercial Real Estate Visionary.' Valencia is active in the community and was recognized by Public Counsel with the 2013 Pro Bono of the Year award for his work in organizing and forming a limited-equity housing cooperative as a member of the Tierra Urbana Real Estate Team and received the Proskauer Golden Gavel award in 2010 for his pro bono work. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

