ERX-Direct™ and Epic Pharmacies Inc. Sign Four-Year Agreement, Creating a Transformational Community Pharmacy Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Pharmacies Inc. and ERX-Direct, two industry leaders, recognize pharmacy is at a crossroads. In a heavily disrupted marketplace characterized by shifting payer attitudes and patient empowerment, neither incremental adjustments nor steady evolution is likely to halt the decline of the traditional business model; therefore, a bold shift in the operational model is necessary.

ERX-Direct, a newly formed community pharmacy venture, is part of a comprehensive primary health network, Health in Motion Network. The network is contracted with thousands of clinicians at urgent care centers, primary care offices and retail clinics. All embrace the challenge of leading a productive disruption as a way to streamline on-demand Rx with accompanying med management.

"ERX-Direct is excited to partner with an industry pioneer to expand our collaborative pharmacy business model nationally," says Brian Slusser of ERX-Direct. "Our success is founded upon consolidating existing strengths in the market, further driven by our leadership, who have a track record of providing sustainable solutions in healthcare over many years."

With this new partnership, Epic Pharmacies Inc. and ERX-Direct will identify and develop ongoing improvements to pharmacy care management with the aim of servicing their networks with the same ease and consistency as delivering Rx products. This will enable a simplified patient care coordination with both primary and urgent care centers in the Health in Motion Network, removing the current gaps in this coverage, and setting a new paradigm for enhanced care in our communities.

"Epic Pharmacies Inc. is excited to embark on this new partnership to help our pharmacies find growth solutions outside traditional models," says Epic Pharmacies Chief Executive Officer Jay Romero, R.Ph. "The future of pharmacy needs innovative solutions. This first development is a stepping stone for a stronger future for community pharmacy."

Ultimately, ERX-Direct will aggregate thousands more pharmacies nationally, enabling a modernized supply chain network positioned to identify and implement ways Rx and pharmacy care management will be purchased, or pre-purchased, in the future.

ERX-Direct™ combines community pharmacy digitization with an aggregation business model, allowing individual pharmacies to enjoy the scale and high-performance community service of larger chains and emerging networks. Our Direct Rx contracting, supported by our innovation platform and suite of services, enables omni-channel distribution for pharmacies nationally.

About EPIC Pharmacies Inc.: Formed in 1982 and headquartered in Maryland, EPIC Pharmacies Inc. is a true co-op of community pharmacies dedicated to personal, quality service at competitive prices. By providing its members with group buying power, provider networks and managed care solutions essential to delivering quality patient care, EPIC Pharmacies Inc. is committed to helping independent pharmacies thrive in today's chain-saturated marketplace. For more information about EPIC Pharmacies Inc., visit www.epicrx.com.

