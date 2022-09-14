Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market to register USD 4.74 Bn growth - Technavio

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3SBio Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Biosidus SA, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The presence of a large pool of CKD patients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 42% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the Epoetin Alfa category led the growth under the type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Epoetin Alfa



Epoetin Beta



Darbepoetin Alfa



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The erythropoietin stimulating agents market report covers the following areas:

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Size

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Trends

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing number of CKD dialysis centers in developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist erythropoietin stimulating agents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the erythropoietin stimulating agents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the erythropoietin stimulating agents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the erythropoietin stimulating agents market, vendors

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3SBio Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Biosidus SA, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LG Chem Ltd., Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Epoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Epoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Epoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Epoetin alfa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Epoetin alfa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Epoetin beta - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Epoetin beta - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Epoetin beta - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Epoetin beta - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Epoetin beta - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Darbepoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Darbepoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Darbepoetin alfa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Darbepoetin alfa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Darbepoetin alfa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 93: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 96: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Biosidus SA

Exhibit 103: Biosidus SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Biosidus SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Biosidus SA - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

Exhibit 116: Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 119: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

