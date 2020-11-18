EōS Fitness Brings Signature High Value Low Price Gym to North Central Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arizonans continue to prioritize their health and wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking high quality, affordable fitness options, EōS Fitness officially opened its 24th High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gym in the state today, expanding its services to North Central Phoenix.

The newest location, at 2150 E Cactus Road in Phoenix, is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, featuring memberships starting at $9.99 per month.

EōS Fitness currently has more than 75 locations open or on the way, serving gym patrons in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada, Utah and Florida, with plans to open at least 15 new locations in Arizona, over the next 24 months. Since opening the first EōS Fitness in Arizona in December 2015, the national gym chain has been dedicated to giving back to the community and promoting inclusive fitness options for everyone, whether they are new to exercise or an experienced athlete.

"Consumer demand is driving our expansion in Arizona as people across the state actively seek out affordable, high-value fitness options as a way to relive stress and improve their physical and mental health," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "Arizonans are resilient, tackling the challenges of the pandemic with passion and determination as they continue to head back to the gym with new fitness goals to exceed. We're working hard to provide our communities with safe fitness options that are both functional and fun, one new location at a time."

The new North Central Phoenix location boasts 37,000 square feet of fitness space and features EōS Fitness signature amenities including "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEōS Cinema, where movies are played on a big screen during workouts with a range of cardio equipment, and the company's signature G-Fit group fitness and cycle classes, with more than 60 different in-person and virtual class offerings, from Dance Fitness Classes like Hip Hop Groove, Zumba, and EōS Dance Party, to EōS Boot Camp, Tabata, EōS Yoga, Core De Force, and EōS Tough Warrior.

Additional EōS Fitness amenities include Olympic lifting platforms, indoor pool, hot tub, separate men's and women's saunas and a spacious Kids' Club with a jungle gym, basketball court and mini movie theater. The open gym areas feature room for battle rope and sled workouts as well as conditioning exercises and stretching.

New members receive a complimentary one-on-one Welcome Workout with a personal trainer, and all members have access to the exclusive EōS mobile app with features like mobile check-in and account management, workout and fitness goal tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to join EōS challenges and contests for great prizes.

EōS Fitness prioritizes the safety and health of its members, team and community. To that end, EōS follows all guidelines set in place by the State of Arizona for the operation of gyms and fitness centers, including enforced social distancing, mask wearing, and installation of sanitization stations members use to sanitize equipment before and after each use. The company is also an active member of the Medical Fitness Association, a non-profit organization providing guidance to the fitness industry, through which EōS contributed to suggested re-opening guidelines and recommendations submitted to the Centers for Disease Control.

For more information or to join EōS Fitness, visit EōSfitness.com .

