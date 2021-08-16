ES Minerals Readies ILiAD Platform for Deployment to South America; Establishes New Standard for "Sustainably-Sourced Lithium" Technology for the EV Industry

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the world's most experienced teams in brine processing at the helm, EnergySource Minerals (ES Minerals) is launching an entire new benchmark in sustainable lithium extraction and production.

This week, ES Minerals readies their first global deployment of their ILiAD platform, which offers clean, low-risk, small-footprint, near-market sources of lithium. The first extraction unit is being sent to South America and is set for arrival and deployment in Q4 2021.

ES Minerals proprietary ILiAD technology is a selective lithium extraction platform that offers genuine game-changing reductions in cost, carbon, water, environmental, and operational footprints for lithium while also enabling new classes of brine resources to be developed. Right now, ILiAD is being deployed through strategic alliances of blue-chip vendors, engineering firms, service providers, and mature resource customers.

"Simply put, we have found a way to make electric vehicles materially greener by setting new standards in lithium extraction. With years of demonstration piloting behind us, our platform is proven and commercially ready for deployment. It unlocks opportunity for domestic lithium production with radically reduced land, water, and GHG emission footprints," noted Derek Benson, COO of ES Minerals. "EV consumers pay attention to how components are sourced and - in particular - want sustainably sourced lithium. We deliver that."

Lithium is the lynchpin in the transition away from fossil fuels to high-performance batteries for transportation and energy storage applications. Electric vehicles already enable vast emission reductions and environmental improvements compared to traditional petroleum fueled transportation. Yet traditional lithium mining – with open pits and evaporation ponds – is known to create localized impacts, with higher water and carbon footprints, particularly in regions with less environmental oversight.

The ES Minerals team is making the ILiAD technology platform available for brine resources worldwide.

"To meet the growing demand – related to OEM targets and emission mandates – the lithium market must develop new resource capacity," noted Dr. David Deak, President of Marbex LLC and Advisor to ES Minerals. "Lithium extracted through EnergySource Mineral's ILiAD platform is not only the most sustainable I have come across, but it's also the most replicable and cost competitive. It is a significant win-win for all lithium brine producers and lithium buyers."

About EnergySource Minerals

Headquartered in Southern California, EnergySource Minerals was formed to develop mineral recovery projects in the Salton Sea resource area, one of the largest and highest temperature geothermal resources in the world, and to deploy its ILiAD technology platform globally. Its projects are being advanced by a team with extensive experience in every stage of mineral project development: project origination, permitting, hydrometallurgical separations, battery supply chain, project financing and operations.

Media Contact

Erinn Lynch

[email protected]

(805) 570-0990

SOURCE EnergySource Minerals